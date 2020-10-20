Syracuse woman charged with second degree murder in death of her 3-year-old son

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Alechmarie Pizarro, 22, of Syracuse, New York is facing multiple charges Tuesday for the death of her three-year-old son, Christopher Pizarro.

Police say Christopher died due to blunt force injuries to the head. Pizarro is alleged to have committed the crime while they lived in the City of Niagara Falls between January 1, 2020 and February 15, 2020.

“Any time there is a death of a young child it is very hard on our officers. I would like to thank the officers from the Patrol Division as well as the Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit for their perseverance in seeking justice for this boy. They were able to work

through this difficult subject-matter and do an outstanding job putting this case together. I

am very proud of their work,” Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata said.

Pizarro was charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in

the First Degree. She is currently being held on bail. Her next scheduled court date is November 12, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019.

