Tailgating off-limits for Bills Fans

ORCHARD PARK , N.Y. (WIVB) –The state is not allowing Bills fans inside the stadium to watch games this season.



Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that also means tailgating outside the stadium is also off-limits.



He says that includes private lots in Orchard Park.



“If there are no fans out in the stadium, there will be no tailgating in the stadium. Private lots, they have to get approval and a permit from the town of orchard park, and right now it’s my understanding that orchard park isn’t issuing permits for private lots.”

Poloncarz also warned fans not to get together in large groups to watch the games.