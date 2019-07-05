Take a cruise on these Tall Ships during the Port of Call Buffalo

The Queen city saw a fleet of 12 historic tall ships sail into the waterfront Thursday, but there are only three that you can ride off into the sunset on.

The Appledore IV, Appledore V, and The Spirit of Buffalo offer daily sail away excursions during the Basil Port of Call Buffalo from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7.

New to the Buffalo waterfront are the Appledore IV and V ships.

The Appledore IV is a steel-hulled 85-foot gaff schooner that is operated by a crew of four out of Bay City, Michigan.

It can carry up to 48 passengers and is docked at the Erie Basin Marina along with the the Appledore V, St. Lawrence, Oriole and the Santa Maria.

The Appledore V is slightly smaller than its predecessor, rising to 65-feet and offering trips for up to 24 passengers.

The ship also hails from “The Wolverine State” and will be available for both day and twilight sails throughout the weekend.

The Spirit of Buffalo calls Canalside home and has been a staple on Buffalo waterways since 2009. The 42 passenger boat will offer special trips during the festival and is docked at Canalside along with the Harbor Queen, Dennis Sullivan, Pride of Baltimore and the Niagara.

Tickets are $65 dollars for a one hour 15 minute day sail and $85 dollars for a two hour twilight sail.

For booking information click here.



