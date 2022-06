BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students of Buffalo’s Tapestry Charter School will soon be able to use a new multi-sport athletic complex.

Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas was on hand for Friday’s groundbreaking. Its located on the school’s campus on Great Arrow Avenue.

It’s paid for by a $900,000 grant from the Ralph Wilson Foundation.

Once complete, Tapestry will share the facility with community partners.

The complex will be used by more than 5,000 students from across the city.