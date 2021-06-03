Tappo Day Club apologizes and promises to revise ‘offensive’ dress code

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tappo Day Club owner Rocco Termini apologized Thursday for a dress code he admits was offensive and said the club will revise the policy.

The new club and restaurant on Chandler Street in Black Rock, which offers accesses to its outdoor pool and lounge for $25 a day, came under fire less than a month after opening when a photo of its extensive dress code was posted on social media.

The new code banned backpacks, graphic T-shirts, athletic jerseys, camouflage, headphones, hoodies, flat-brim hats, work boots, ripped jeans, excessive or oversized jewelry, excessively baggy clothing and bandanas on men, while also requiring belts to be worn. The rules also said any bag larger than a cellphone was subject to search.

Termini said in a statement that the dress code was instituted after a physical altercation at last month’s grand opening left employees and patrons frightened.

“Due to management’s heightened concern for the safety of our employees and future customers, as well wanting to make it very clear that Tappo Day Club is in fact a day club entablement and not a night club, a dress code policy was posted on our building,” Termini said.

“In hindsight, the content of the policy clearly sent the wrong message, was offensive and it should not have been done hastily in an attempt to prevent the type of violent incident that occurred on our opening night from happening in the future.”

Termini added that the club apologies and will be “immediately revising the content of the dress code policy.”