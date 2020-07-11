Taste of Buffalo at home kicks off online

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The largest two day food festival in the country kicked off Saturday. The Taste of Buffalo at home is still offering some of your festival favorites, while also serving up some new dishes this year.

From Niagara Square to social media, the Taste of Buffalo kicked off this weekend — at home.

“If ever there was a year we didn’t care about rain for the taste it’s now. Hopefully people want to stay home and eat some food,” said

Erin Collins, chairperson of the Taste of Buffalo at home.

You can still enjoy the largest two day food festival in the country from the comfort of your couch.

“The restaurant community has been hit so hard by business slowing down because of covid-19 so we really want people to feel good today to come together order some takeout, support local businesses,” said Collins.

There are 35 restaurants and food trucks participating this year and they’re each offering special online deals for food and drinks.

“A lot of what people are offering are full sized entrees so it’s different from the smaller portion that you might get at the Taste of Buffalo traditionally, but we did that intentionally so that people could maybe try a different place each day of the week,” said Collins.

While this virtual festival is a new experience for many people, there are also a few first timers to the taste this year.

“There’s places like Papi Grande’s out in Amherst, this is their first year. Phat Catz on Kensington, I am so excited to try their sweet potato waffle and chocolate waffle with fried chicken so there’s definitely some new things to try and some old favorites too,” said Collins.

There are also cooking demonstrations and family activities being offered on the Taste of Buffalo’s social media pages.

“The local bands that we had scheduled to play at the event are instead going to play on our Facebook page,” said Collins.

Organizer say this isn’t just a chance to help out local restaurants and artists, but to help the community as well.

“We are raising money this year for FeedMore WNY. While we’re all enjoying our goodies this weekend, we want to make sure that people who need a helping hand don’t go hungry,” said Collins.

The Taste of Buffalo at home continues Sunday at 11 am. You can check out the virtual festival guide here.

Shannon Smith is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.