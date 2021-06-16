Taste of Buffalo changes plans: 2021 event will be free and open to all

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Taste of Buffalo is back – as in, pre-pandemic back.

Following the state’s announcement Tuesday that nearly all COVID restrictions were lifted, the Taste of Buffalo announced its 2021 event will be free and open to all. They had previously planned to divide the Taste into sessions that required prepaid admission.

Anyone who already purchased an advance ticket will receive a full refund, organizers said.

“We are planning for a Taste of Buffalo that is exactly like how everybody knows and loves it,” said Eric DuVall, secretary for the Taste of Buffalo board of directors.

The event takes place on July 10 and 11 in Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo. Food and beverage tickets will be available for purchase at ticket tents at the festival just like usual. The event won’t stretch as far down Delaware as in years past, but everything else will look like normal.

This year’s event will feature 26 restaurants, food trucks and wineries, in addition to participating sponsors.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update this article as new information becomes available.