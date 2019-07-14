Taste of Buffalo healthy options

We’re in the kitchen today with Brianna Bartholomew a registered dietitian with the Independent Heath Foundation and “The Cheesecake Guy” Matt Schelter to talk about this years healthy options at the Taste of Buffalo.

This year all participating restaurants are required to offer a healthy food option for this years festival.

Matt shows off his lemony fresh bites, a healthy fruity cheesecake dessert.

If you want to try this tasty dessert along with the other healthy options you still have plenty of time. The Taste of Buffalo runs today from 11 am to 7 pm today in downtown Buffalo along Delaware Avenue.