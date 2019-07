The Taste of Buffalo is here!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo is this weekend on Delaware Avenue and in Niagara Square. It bills itself as the largest two-day food festival in the country, with some 450,000 people expected.

Time to get after it, @tasteofbuffalo! Hours are 11am-9pm Sat & 11am-7pm Sun. Donā€™t forget to watch @news4buffalo live at 6 on Saturday. All the food, music, wine and cooking demos you can handle! Cheers and #bonappetit! pic.twitter.com/x9bWD9J9zD — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) July 13, 2019

Behold, the deep-fried PBJ from Stack Burger šŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/OTrXNUEjTD — Kaley Lynch (@kaleylynchwivb1) July 13, 2019

As a @tasteofbuffalo JUDGE today I would have to say the KRAZY KORN @whereslloyd was the best thing I tried! pic.twitter.com/6IbkbfmWFb — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) July 13, 2019

Buffalonians can probably smell this picture šŸ— @tasteofbuffalo pic.twitter.com/Mr8Me4WmQu — Kaley Lynch (@kaleylynchwivb1) July 13, 2019

Here is the list of closures:

Delaware Avenue starting at West Tupper and continuing to and around Niagara Square. Portions of other streets adjacent to the Taste footprint will also be closed, including:

Johnson Park between Elmwood & Delaware

Tracy Street between Elmwood & Delaware

Chippewa Street between Elmwood & Delaware and between Elmwood & Franklin; Chippewa will re-open to traffic between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13; it will reopen permanently at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 14

West Genesee between Franklin & Niagara Square

Court between Franklin & Niagara Square

Niagara between Elmwood & Niagara Square

Perkins between Elmwood & Niagara Square

Jerge between Elmwood & Niagara Square

West Mohawk between Elmwood & Franklin

West Huron between Elmwood & Franklin

Cary between Elmwood & Delaware

The closures will remain in place until late Sunday night.