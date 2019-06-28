Teacher names Hitler as favorite person in history in school yearbook

WHITESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local school district is now investigating what they say is a personnel matter, after a teacher’s quote in the yearbook caused concern. The quote from the new teacher named Adolf Hitler his favorite person in history.

A snapshot of a Whitesville school yearbook is raising a few eyebrows on social media. It features Mr. Acor, the new history teacher at Whitesville High School. When asked who’s his favorite person in history, he’s quoted saying Adolf Hitler.

“I don’t believe he was joking. He was really looking it at through the lens of history and not, he wasn’t applauding anything he did,” said Laurie Sanders, superintendent of the Whitesville Central School District.

In the post, Mr. Acor says Hitler “did great things for Germany and their youth before the infamous Holocaust.” He goes on to say Hitler is “arguably the greatest public speaker in the history of the world.”

School superintendent Laurie Sanders says it was taken out of context.

“Just questions that were asked of him and written down and he never got to see the entire writing,” said Sanders.

She says the yearbooks have since been collected from students, as there were other errors.

“When we read it we felt that anything that promoted or maybe perceived to imply hate, regardless of the intent, does not belong in the yearbook or in our school,” said Sanders.

It’s not clear what will happen to Mr. Acor. Sanders say the district is investigating this as a personnel issue.

“We just want the community at large to understand that it doesn’t reflect our community or our commitment to acceptance and tolerance in any way,” said Sanders.

The yearbooks will be reprinted and redistributed. Sanders says there will be procedures in place so that this never happens again. She says that would include the editing process and having more supervision over the student yearbook.