Teachers rally for social justice to be taught in school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Educators rallied at Niagara Square Tuesday.

They’re demanding that racism be kicked out of the classroom.

Demario Strickland is one of the organizers of this event and is the principal of Harvey Austin school in Buffalo.He wants to see social justice taught to students going forward.

“We want to make a statement that we stand by students and families and that’s why we’re here. And one of our claims and one of the things we want to do is integrate social justice into the curriculum, make sure our students have a voice.”

Organizers also want to end practices that lead to what they call “The school to prison pipeline”.