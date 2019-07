BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Nothing says summer like a hot dog, right? And the hot dog taste even better when it’s only 92 cents, right?

We’ll your in luck because Ted’s Hot Dogs is giving Western New York something to scream about besides ice cream!

This Wednesday, July 17, Ted’s will be serving up some hot dogs, and customers will be downing them like Joey Chestnut for only 92 cents.

According to their Instagram, Ted’s says this is to celebrate National Hot Dog Day.