Tee It Up for the Troops: Scores of golfers will show support for our soldiers

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– A very special golf tournament gets underway this Monday that pays tribute to our veterans.

It’s called Tee It Up for the Troops.

Scores of golfers will show their support for our soldiers. We’ll be there for them because they were there for us.

It begins with a military salute honoring those in the armed forces.

For the third year in a row, golfers will hit the links at the Wanakah Country Club to show our support for our soldiers and our veterans.

The opening ceremonies on Monday morning will be led by local hero and veteran David Bellavia, who just received the Medal of Honor for his service in Iraq.