Telecommunications attorney talks 5G and what it could mean for the Buffalo Airport

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AT&T and Verizon rolled out a new ultra-fast 5G wireless service nationwide Wednesday, but major airlines are concerned it could interfere with airline flights.

The Federal Communications Commission says 5G is safe, but the Federal Aviation Administration is concerned about interference with systems that help pilots land in low visibility and bad weather.

AT&T and Verizon have agreed to suspend the service around many airports, but the FAA says some airplanes may still not be able to fly in certain weather conditions.

On News 4 at 5:30, Jacquie Walker spoke with a telecommunications attorney about what this could mean for the Buffalo Airport.

“The danger is a risk of interference not a guarantee of interference because the bands of spectrum that are used are adjacent to one another, not next to one another just close,” said Martha Buyer, an attorney specializing in communications technology law.

“Until things get worked out it is certainly possible that flights could get diverted or delayed,” Buyer added.

Buyer said the Buffalo Airport is now on the list where flights could possibly be delayed or diverted until the dispute is settled.