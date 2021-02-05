Temporary restraining order lifts 10 p.m. curfew for 90 restaurants

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of local restaurants will now be able to stay open past 10 p.m. after an Erie County judge ruled in favor of their request for a temporary restraining order.

“My hat is off to these people, willing to take the risk, the people doing the work behind the scenes, and to the judge who had the guts to do what it takes and sign the order,” said Attorney Corey Hogan, after the win.

Judge Timothy Walker approved of the temporary restraining order against New York State. After suffering significant financial loss over the course of the year, Attorney Corey Hogan says, this doesn’t mean all COVID-19 safety precautions will go away.

This group of restaurant owners and attorneys were also responsible for getting a judge to lift the indoor dining ban in January. They say, since officially reopening, there has been a significant change in COVID-19 cases.

“The rates have gone down,” says Greg Duell, owner of Duff’s at the Eastern Hills Mall. “So it goes to show, when we said we are not part of the problem, we can be part of the solution…we weren’t lying to you,” he added.

While this is a win for the 90 restaurants involved, they say the damage to their businesses will take some time to reverse.

“I don’t know about these guys, but I haven’t received a paycheck in over 2 and a half months, to keep my staff going,” said Paul Santora, owner of Santora’s Pizza Pub and Grill. “And I don’t see that going anywhere in the near future.”

News 4 has reached out to the Department of Health for comment, they said they are reviewing the decision.