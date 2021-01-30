Ten Lives Club hosting ‘Sweetest Valentine’s Pet Photo Contest’ to benefit animal rescue

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB)– Do you have a cute pet and want to help out an animal rescue? The Ten Lives Club is hosting a Sweetest Valentine’s Pet Photo Contest to fundraise for their cause.

If you want to participate, organizers ask you to submit cat or dog pictures, along with a donation to Ten Lives Club, for your chance to win prizes.

Some prizes up for grabs include a year of pizza from Just Pizza in Amherst, a $50 gift certificate to Empower Boutique, PetSmart gift cards, a dozen cookies with your pet’s face on them and more.

Public Relations Manager Kimberly LaRussa says this contest is a unique way to help out animal rescues during the pandemic.

“During these unprecedented times many rescues are looking for fun and unique ways to engage with the community and help raise funds and that’s exactly what this contest does! It’s so heartwarming to see everyone’s sweet pets and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who participates in this virtual contest to support Ten Lives Club.” Kimberly LaRussa, Public Relations Manager, Ten Lives Club

If you would like to participate, click here.

Voting and submissions end on February 12 at 8 p.m.

See submission examples below: