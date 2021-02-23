Ten Lives Club rescues 6 cats from Puerto Rico

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB )–A half-dozen rescue cats arrived in Western New York Tuesday afternoon.

They took a flight to the Buffalo Airport from Puerto Rico.

The Ten Lives Club coordinated the rescue. The non-profit, no-kill center arranged for the abandoned animals to receive this ride to Western New York, with the help of a rescue mission in Puerto Rico.

“They’re coming from very bad conditions, so in the rescue world you have to help each other out,” said Kimberly LaRussa, public relations director for Ten Lives Club.



Some of the cats had medical issues, others came from crowded conditions, others from the streets of Puerto Rico, and the rescue is working to make sure eventually they’re all adopted.

The cats will need medical treatment here in Buffalo before they can be placed.