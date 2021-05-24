Ten Lives Club saves 1 of 8 kittens that were thrown out of moving car

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) –-The Ten Lives Club says one kitten has survived after eight were thrown out of a moving car a few weeks ago.



Officials say a worker at Evangola State Park received a report that people inside of a car traveling 50-miles per hour threw the kittens at a road sign.



Workers were able to help nurse one kitten named Mercury back to health.



“I couldn’t believe someone would do that to such innocent creatures. I didn’t know if Mercury would make it or not, but he is a fighter. Every day he gets stronger and I’m so happy he will never know this kind of abuse again,” said vet assistant Carlie Warner.



Mercury will not be available for adoption at this time as he needs time to continue getting well again. You can donate to a fundraiser to help him here.