Ten people arrested following Saturday protest in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ten people were arrested following Saturday’s protest in downtown Buffalo, Erie County DA John Flynn confirmed Sunday afternoon.

At an earlier press conference on Sunday, Buffalo Police Department Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said that seven people had been arrested- Flynn included in his count two individuals who were arrested away from the protest area (on Main Street near Winspear) and a juvenile who was arrested.

Flynn noted in his press conference that the majority of the people arrested are white.

Flynn: Majority of people arrested last night were white. Most African Americans involved were protesting peacefully. @news4buffalo — Christy Kern (@christykern4) May 31, 2020

One of the arrested was charged with looting an Elmwood Avenue liquor store and throwing bottles at Buffalo Police and is charged with a felony. He was held overnight, arraigned Sunday morning, and released.

The two who were arrested on Main Street were charged with breaking a window at a liquor store. They are charged with a felony.

The seven other arrested were charged with misdemeanors and released after booking.

While some of the people arrested were from Buffalo, others were from other municipalities: One was from Kenmore, one was from Amherst, one was from Grand Island, one was from Ransomville, and one from Randolph, NY (Cattaraugus County).

In addition to the arrests, the Erie County DA’s Office is investigating numerous other crimes related to last night, Flynn said.

They include:

An arson that occurred in Buffalo City Hall. The individual was caught on camera throwing a flaming object through a window

A 29-year-old woman was pulled from a vehicle and beaten on Delaware Avenue in front of the Statler Building. She is currently at ECMC with a serious head injury

General property damage throughout the City of Buffalo, mainly in the inner area and on the West Side.

a news photographer was struck and injured while on the job

Flynn says that the DA’s office is also investigating some criminal activity that occurred outside of the city.

They include: