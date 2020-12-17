Tension grows between Dunkirk Mayor and Common Council

In the video from the common council meeting you can hear Councilman at Large Paul Vandenvouver, give a warning to Mayor Willie Rosas about speaking before he was called on.

Moments later, the Mayor was asked to leave after he started arguing with the councilor. The Mayor says he should have been able to stay in the meeting.

“The budget we were discussing was the budget that I proposed as Mayor. And I felt it was inappropriate for them to not allow the city treasurer, nor the mayor, to speak on that issue.”



But the common council says this isn’t a one time occurrence.

“This is the second time, where I had to ask the Mayor to be removed within the last six months,” said Vandenvouver.

Now the Councilman is taking legal action, with hopes of keeping the Mayor away from meetings for awhile.

“I am trying to ban him for 2021,” says Vandenvouver. “I am speaking with our Attorney.”



For now, they will have to work closely together, as financial and COVID-19 related challenges impact the city. Both parties agree, despite rising conflict, they will be able to work amicably together.

“As long as they’re basing decisions on the best interest of the City of Dunkirk, we aren’t going to have many disagreements. And when we do, we can do so respectfully,” says Mayor Rosas.

Councilman Vandenvouver agreed.

“We have to regroup this year, and try to put our differences aside.”