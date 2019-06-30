Terry Pegula gives new insight into a possible new stadium for the Bills.

Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula is giving new insight into a possible new stadium for the Bills.

Pegula says fans won’t have to reach too deep into their pockets whether a new stadium is built or if New Era Field gets a major renovation.

The bills have hired a private firm to study the future of where the bills play.

That study is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

A renovation of New Era Field is expected to cost $540 million dollars.

A new stadium would cost much more than that.

