Terry Pegula gives new insight into a possible new stadium for the Bills.

Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula is giving new insight into a possible new stadium for the Bills.



Pegula says fans won’t have to reach too deep into their pockets whether a new stadium is built or if New Era Field gets a major renovation.



The bills have hired a private firm to study the future of where the bills play.



That study is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.



A renovation of New Era Field is expected to cost $540 million dollars.



A new stadium would cost much more than that.