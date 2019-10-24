Tesla says Solar Roof is ready ‘for big time’

FILE – In a Sept. 29, 2015, file photo, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., talks about the Model X car at the company’s headquarters, in Fremont, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Tesla reported during Wednesday’s earnings call that the third version of its Solar Roof made in Buffalo is “ready for the big time.”

Tesla also stemmed the tide of its sluggish solar business with a bump in solar energy deployments for the third quarter. The company reported 43 megawatts in solar energy deployments compared with the 29 megawatts reported in the prior quarter – a 48 percent increase. The deployments are still a far cry from the high point in 2015 of 253 megawatts.

In addition, Tesla executives said that this afternoon it will be unveiling the third version of the Solar Roof, which is made at the Buffalo plant at Riverbend. The Solar Roof resembles a traditional roof with solar panels instead of shingles.

Ramp up of the Solar Roof has been slowed as Tesla continued to test its safety and durability after unveiling the concept in 2016 after acquiring SolarCity in a $2.6 billion deal.

Musk said the Solar Roof is finally “ready for the big time.”

“So we are scaling up production of Version 3 solar tile roof at our Buffalo Gigafactory and I think that this product is going to be incredible,” said Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the earning’s call with investors.

On July 29, Musk tweeted that Tesla is “spooling up production” and hopes to manufacture at least 1,000 Solar Roofs per week by the end of this year.

State taxpayers fronted $750 million to build and equip most of the factory as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion economic development initiative.

A lot of attention will be on Tesla in the coming months as it gears up for a hiring spree to fulfill its contractual obligations with New York state to employ 1,460 workers in Buffalo by April 2020. If it fails to meet the job target, the state can impose a $41.2 million penalty.

Musk congratulated his team for an “incredible job” in the third quarter in which Tesla reported its first profit since the final quarter of 2018, after a series of layoffs, including roughly 50 employees at the Buffalo factory.

Tesla executives said it ended the quarter with $5.3 billion in cash and with operating costs at the lowest level since production of the Model 3 electric vehicle started.

“The execution was outstanding on just about every front,” Musk said.

Kunal Girotra, Tesla’s senior director of energy operations, said in the past three months Tesla has relaunched its solar offerings in North America by providing three sizes: small, medium and large solar installations.

Musk said that in California and five other states, customers with “solar subscriptions or solar rental” do not have to provide any down payment, and “you instantly save on your utility bill and there’s no long-term contract.”

“So, it is kind of a no brainer,” Musk said. “Do you want something that prints money? And if it doesn’t print money we’ll fix it or take it back.”

Tesla executives, who usually spend most of the time answering questions about their electric vehicles, talked up the solar side of its business more than in any other earnings call in recent memory.

Tesla has not released any additional information about the unveiling of the Solar Roof for this afternoon.