Testing underway for Wild Card ticket holders

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Those who have tickets to Saturday’s Wild Card game between the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts lined up in cars to be tested for COVID-19 Wednesday. A negative test result is required for the fans to be able to get into the stadium on gameday.

Testing in Lot 4 of the stadium began at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. As of 9 a.m., about 1,250 of the 6,772 ticket holders had been tested, according to a spokesperson for BioRefernce Laboratories, which is conducting the testing. Testing will continue until 9 p.m. Wednesday. There will be another testing session from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

“We purposely cast a wide net on both days to ensure we captured the early morning crowd that is looking to get to work, but want to get tested and then the late evening crowd as well,” said Ryan Kellogg, VP of Sales for BioReference.

Kellogg said the collected specimens collected were being transported to the company’s lab in New Jersey, where they would be tested. He said a turnaround time of 24-48 hours is expected for results.

“It’s the happiest I’ve been to get something stuck up my nose,” said Chris, a Buffalo resident who has a ticket to the game.

Although a long line wrapped back toward Abbott Road when testing began Wednesday morning, most ticket holders described the process as smooth.

“It was very well-coordinated,” said Linda O’Connell of Westfield. “We pulled right in. There was nobody in front of us and it went very quickly.”

The specimen collection event marked the first time all season, one in which the Bills achieved a 13-3 record, that season ticket holders were together in the stadium parking lot. Fans were prohibited from attending games throughout the regular season due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has impacted each of them in different ways.

Mike and Susan Burnie were among those who showed up to get a nasal swab Wednesday morning. Susan’s mother, Margaret Hecht, died on December 16th after contracting the virus. She went to all four Bills Super Bowls during the 1990s, Susan said.

“She would be thrilled that her daughters and her sons-in-law are going to the game,” she added.