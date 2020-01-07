Thank you Bills fans, from GM Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott and players

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the Bills are already looking ahead to next season, the team is thanking Bills fans for their support this season.

This one’s for you Bills fans — straight from head coach Sean McDermott.

“Just being here three years now, this fan base is as loyal and as passionate as I’ve ever been around,” said McDermott.

From packing out stadiums in Cleveland or Houston in a sea of red and blue, to showing up at the airport to welcome the team home no matter what time they arrived.

It’s been a wild ride and for McDermott, your loyalty, drive and overwhelming support doesn’t go unnoticed.

“To meet us at the airport at 2 o’clock in the morning in January. To show their appreciation the way that they do week in and week out, year in and year out, just, it’s unique and special,” said McDermott.

“I’m just blown away by our fans,” said Bills GM Brandon Beane.

In the last press conference of the 2019 season, both McDermott and Beane thanked Bills fans for such an incredible season.

“I’ve never heard players talk so positively about their fans. Especially in the social media world fans can get so passionate and it can be a lot of negative energy,” said Beane.

For Beane, it’s an emotional loss one that the team did not want for you, Bills fans.

“You know I get emotional because I feel bad for them and I feel bad that we didn’t win that game,” said Beane.

He says win or lose, he’s witnessed Bills fans showing up for the team time and time again.

So for you fans, keep trusting the process.

“To have Bills mafia, Bills nation support us that way all season long is unmatched,” said Beane.

Bills players have also been showing their appreciation to fans on social media. Dion Dawkins says “Buffalo I love you.” He tweeted after the game, ‘thank you Bills mafia for all the support this season.’ Jordan Poyer tweeted Sunday, ‘thank you Bills Mafia.” Jerry Hughes also tweeting, ‘we will be back — and to trust the process.’