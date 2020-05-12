‘Thank you’ from the Air Force heard loud and clear by WNY health care workers

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) – For a few brief seconds, the stress all went away for Maddy Rodriguez and Jessica Traina. The nurses at Buffalo General Medical Center didn’t have to think about all of the difficulties that come with being a medical worker on a hospital’s COVID-19 floor.

Because for a few brief seconds, they were able to stand on the roof of a parking ramp next to the hospital and experience a sign of gratitude. That’s what happened when four U.S. Air Force aircraft flew 1,000 feet over their heads on Tuesday afternoon.

“We finally get to take that second just to watch something amazing happen,” said Rodriguez.

“And breathe,” Traina added.

The flyover came at the tail end of routine training operations for the Vermont Air National Guard and the 914th Air Refueling Wing’s 328th Air Refueling Squadron, which is based at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station in the Town of Niagara. The aircraft flew over more than a dozen medical facilities in Niagara and Erie Counties.

There were no flashy signs. But the message was loud and clear: thank you.

“The one thing that is pretty unique about the Western New York-Buffalo area is every time we deploy overseas or anything happens on base, we get more support from this community than most do in the country,” said Lt. Col. Ben Canetti, the 328th’s Director of Operations. “We feel pretty privileged to go pay that back.”

That payback was welcomed by those on the front lines of the public health crisis.

“We’re trying to stay strong for our patients, but then you go home and you kind of just want life to be normal,” Traina said.

For Traina and Rodriguez, “normal” would mean planning a wedding. Both are engaged to be married to their significant others this fall. They should be planning those weddings. But the coronavirus has their attention these days.

“This moment we’ve been waiting for for so long, and it’s almost being ripped away from us,” Rodriguez said. “It sucks.”

Some were so gracious of the gesture from the airmen, they showed their appreciation.

At the Buffalo V.A. Medical Center on Bailey Avenue, for instance, those waiting to see the aircraft unfurled an American flag for the pilots to see. And at Mt. St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, staff gathered in the shape of a heart.

“It gives a great boost,” Mt. St. Mary’s President C.J. Urlaub said of the flyover. “It’s been difficult through the last couple of months to deal with the pandemic and all of the changes that we have to work through.”

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of his work here.