The 3rd annual Classic Knot Summer Jam Backpack Giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- One of Buffalo’s youngest entrepreneurs is giving back to the Queen City. Shelden Gibbs hosted his third annual Classic Knot Summer Jam Backpack Giveaway at Masten Park Saturday.



He gave away 500 backpacks loaded with supplies for kids in need.

Sheldon tells us its all about lightening the load for parents.

“I know a lot of kids that get stressed out cause they don’t have the proper school supplies that they need. So me just giving them the appearance, the helping hand, to help them out because I know it can be stressful that just makes my heart flutter,” Gibbs said.

Current sponsors of the program include, Buffalo’s Firefighting Union and State Senator Tim Kennedy.