“The Annex” offers vow renewal ceremony to lucky contest winners

Chaffee, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting a wedding business in the middle of a pandemic was a bold move for Samantha and Stephane Armstrong, but it was their dream. With limited guest restrictions, consistently changing plans, and an industry considered “not essential”, the owners of The Annex have managed to stay positive.

“We were thankful to be able to have our first weddings with 25 people,” said Samantha Armstrong.

“With Governor Cuomo’s recent announcement that wedding venues could reopen to 150 guests, or 50% capacity, the Armstrong family says they’re staying realistic.

“One day at a time. We’re not getting too excited about anything or too discouraged about anything, because we know it could literally change over night, or in two minutes,” said Stephane.

But working in the industry of love means they’re dreamers at heart. To celebrate Valentines Day, and all the love that goes with it the Armstrongs started a contest.

“We put it out on instagram for our audience, to submit this love story for a couple…they wanted to emulate their love.”

A vow renewal ceremony with flowers, a wedding dress, and photography- completely donated by Western New York businesses.

This contest is how they met the winners- Greg and Kathy Fuhrmann.

“They have overcome so much. They’re still so much in love, and they’re so excited to come here and say I do again.”

Regardless of the news restrictions, challenges or hurdles that come their way, the Armstrongs are confident they’ll see it through.

“What is greater than love? This is why we built The Annex. This is why it’s so near and dear to our hearts. because in the world, it is so dark sometimes. We need all the light and positivity we can get our hands on.”