BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jill Sickler, the owner of Bee Kind Experience and The Sugar Palette, is hosting an event this weekend to feature over 25 local artisans. In addition to photo booths, baked goods, clothes, and jewelry, the event will feature puppy adoptions with Allie & Pals Rescue.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 12th from 10-2 PM and is perfect for all ages and visitors.

To learn more about the event, simply watch the video above or click here.