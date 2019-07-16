The BFLO Store to open Transit Road shop on 716 Day

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — What better day to open a gift store that has everything Buffalo-themed, from food to t-shirts, than July 16?

The BFLO Store is holding its grand opening at the Eastern Hills Mall on Tuesday evening, and Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins are expected.

Those in attendance get to chow down on wings and enjoy music, free of charge. A special deal for 716 Day : $7.16 off any $20.00 purchase.

Nathan Mroz is the owner and founder of the BFLO Store. He has always had a passion for photography and for his city. “It started here in the mall with a kiosk, just at eastern hills,” said Mroz. “For about three years when I was in college.”

He sold photos he had taken all across the Queen City at that small kiosk. “I loved the idea of showcasing buffalo in it’s best light,” he said. After a few years he expanded into a brick and mortar store. ” It just kept growing and growing and it became kind of my career. I mean I love Buffalo and I love this store,” said Mroz.

Never in his wildest dreams did he think he’d be opening up his 6th and largest store. “We’re trying to get one in each location so we can kind of get everyone here easily in Western New York,” he said.

Inside you can find anything and everything Buffalo. “Hot sauce, the fun local stuff, home decor, jewelry, apparel, all those little departments of Buffalo in one big store.” Of course you can’t forget all of the Buffalo sports apparel, from the Sabres to the Bills.

Mroz says July 16th or “716” couldn’t be more fitting for the grand opening and that he’s excited to be part of the changes coming to the Eastern Hills mall. “I’ve always believed in the location of this place,” said Mroz. “It’s the place I grew up and i want to give back to my roots.”