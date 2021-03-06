The Broadway Market welcomes back vendors for Easter season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– An Easter tradition kicked off today on Buffalo’s East Side.

The Broadway Market officially welcomed its seasonal vendors.

Typically thousands flock to the market ahead of Easter weekend. But capacity limits are one of the restrictions in place because of the pandemic

Social distancing is also being enforced and hand sanitizer stations are at every entrance.

Vendors tell us though, it’s good to be back.

“It’s challenging for sure. We hope enough people will come here to make it worth wild to come in here. And everybody gets to enjoy the flavor at Easter time.” Chuck Incorvia, Sweet Melodies

Unfortunately, this year got off to a rocky start.

Buffalo police tell News 4 they had to evacuate the market this morning for a couple of hours, because of an attempted suicide inside.

Police were able to resolve the incident without issue.