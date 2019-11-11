The Buffalo community is saluting those who served by displaying handmade wreaths inside the Naval and Military Park

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo community is thanking the men and women who served our country. Several wreaths were displayed during a ceremony at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

The event paid tribute to the five branches of the military. The wreaths were made with the hand-prints of children from Frank Sedita Academy, participants of the Naval Park’s Youth Encampment program and children who have visited the Explore N More Children’s Museum.

The hand prints display thank you notes and words of gratitude for vets and their service. A gesture World War II veteran 93 year-old John Long said does not go unnoticed.

“A day like today, I am constantly thinking of those that made the final sacrifice for this country,” Long said. “My deep concern today is that no one every forgets that this country today, what sacrifices were made so that everyone else would have what they have today, all of the freedoms that we have today in this country.”

Several local leaders spoke at Monday’s ceremony, including representative Brian Higgins and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. There was also a special musical performance by the Buffalo Dolls.