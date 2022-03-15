BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and THE CEREAL SPOT Buffalo wants you to know that you can have a bowl of nostalgia at any time of day or night.

The store itself opened during the pandemic and the vision is a dream that owner Eric Dacey had had since he was young.

“It’s actually an idea I had when I was a teenager.” Said Dacey. “Our city smells like cereal. I’m from south buffalo so general mills every day you wake up smelling that cereal it’s just always been something in my head I thought our city deserves something like this and it’s something for that under 21 crowd. Young families but really the nostalgia is great for everybody.