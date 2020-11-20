The Chapel suspending in-person worship at CrossPoint campus

(WIVB) – The Chapel says its suspending in-person worship at the CrossPoint campus immediately.

In a video message, Pastor Jerry Gillis said it doesn’t make sense to hold service under COVID-19 restrictions in the Orange Zone.

He added that they’re watching several court cases involving religious restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re looking for an injunction on religious gatherings, so that they can continue to meet safely in the manner that we can do it,” Gillis said. “Properly distanced, masked, all those kinds of things.”