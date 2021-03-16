The Chocolate Bar says group ran out without paying tab over $1,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A popular restaurant in Buffalo is calling out twenty individuals who they say skipped out without paying a large tab Sunday night.

The Chocolate Bar, located at 114 W Chippewa, posted on its Facebook page saying they were saddened when a group of twenty ran out on over a $1000.00 bill.

The post says the group was cornered by a manager as they were leaving and they “grabbed him, ripped off his mask, and threatened him.”

We Are Saddened On Sunday night a group of 20 ran out on over a $1000.00 bill. As they were leaving they cornered our… Posted by The Chocolate Bar on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The post says the eatery is doing only 30 percent of normal business and to have an incident like this happen is scary.

The restaurant says they filed a police report and the incident is currently under investigation. They say they’ve decided to turn the expierence into something positive and donate to the Buffalo City Mission to help feed those that are really in need.