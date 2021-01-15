City of Buffalo getting in the Bills spirit ahead of Saturday’s game, Mayor reminds fans about COVID safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown showcased new Buffalo Bills themed bollards in front of City Hall, gave two game tickets to essential workers, and reminded fans about COVID-19 safety Friday afternoon.

The bollards, now nicknamed “Bill-ards,” are an addition to the City Hall “selfie station” that features Buffalo Bills banners on the front exterior of the building.

The city hopes the selfie station will be a destination for Bills fans leading up to the their game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 16.

Officials say if you take a selfie in front of City Hall to be sure to use the hashtags #GoBills and #BillsMafia.

“The excitement of the City Hall Selfie Station continues to grow and I am pleased to see so many

residents and visitors participating in this one-of-a-kind tribute to our Buffalo Bills. I want to extend a special thank you to ZUBAZ (Comet Clothing Company) and its founder and CEO Bob Truax, for partnering with the City of Buffalo on the banners which feature the fan-favorite ZUBAZ zebra-pattern. Go Bills!” Byron Brown, Mayor, City of Buffalo

Mayor Brown also announced he is giving two Bills tickets he purchased to two employees of the Buffalo Sewer Authority.

“Nick Shubbuck and Sam Lozada of the Buffalo Sewer Authority are both well known as team players with a strong work ethic that put the needs of the community above their own. They serve as an example of the many hardworking essential workers we have in City government who continue to keep our City moving forward during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.” Byron Brown, Mayor, City of Buffalo

Brown is also focusing on COVID-19 safety ahead of Saturday’s game. He released a public service announcement that urges Bills fans to follow safety protocols while cheering on their team. For more information about COVID-19 services from the City of Buffalo, click here.

It was announced that Mayor Brown has directed the top of City Hall to be lit in the color blue from January 15 to January 16 in support of the Bills.