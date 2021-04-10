The family of a local football coach is in mourning– as Buffalo Police continue their search for his killer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Alicia Sink is a mother of 5, her eldest son Trenten Sink died late last month. Alicia remembers the moment she heard the news from police detectives.

“I felt like my heart just dropped out of my body, I didn’t want to believe it, until the day that I saw him. And, I couldn’t believe it. That’s my baby!” Sink said. “He helped me out in so many different ways as well as helping out in the community.”

Buffalo Police say Trenten Sink was shot multiple times on C Street near Fillmore in Buffalo on March 29th. His family says he was humble, hardworking, and a community leader.

They say for about two years he’s been working hard running a flag football team for area youths.

“He started something that was a positive impact on the neighborhood to keep kids off the streets,” said Ronald Rowles, Trenten’s uncle. “They actually just had practice today. But we’re going to keep it going in memory of him,”

Buffalo police say the killing of Trenten Sink is one of dozens of homicides, that have happened since the start of the year. The latest figures show there’s been 72 shootings this year and 20 of those have been homicides.

Police say Trenten’s death was targeted has been considered second-degree murder.

“Trent was a quiet kid, he didn’t go looking for trouble, he didn’t’ cause no trouble,” said Roy Davis, Trenten’s father.

The family is searching for closure.

“If anybody knows anything they need to come forward, I know that there’s people who know what happened, my family wants justice for this boy he didn’t deserve it,” Sink said.

