The Great Pumpkin Farm announces new partnership for Christmas-themed festival

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence has announced a new partnership with Larry and Dennis Field for a new holiday festival.

The Field twins are known for winning first place on the third season of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2016.

The new festival, called Santa’s Christmas Land, will feature more than one million pixel and Christmas lights that will be set to music.

The festival, which begins on November 29, will also include an interactive decoration village walk-through display, crafts for kids, free pictures with Santa, Christmas hayrides, a bakery, concessions, a gift shop and western New York’s tallest Christmas tree.

Limited discounted pre-sale tickets will go on sale starting July 25.

The Great Pumpkin Farm is located at 11199 Main St. More information on the festival can be found here.