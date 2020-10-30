The National Weather Service has its roots in Buffalo

(WIVB) – While it’s easy to take weather forecasts for granted, each one rests on a foundation that started well over a century ago.

From gathering weather data to developing many of our modern forecast tools, the Weather Service has been a trailblazer in the field.

As we prepare to celebrate its 150th anniversary, you might be surprised to know that the National Weather Service has its roots right here in Buffalo.

The first operational weather network was organized by Joseph Henry, the first secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. In 1849. he recognized the natural pairing between the new telegraph and weather – the telegraph could quickly convey weather observations across the country.

Humans tabulating the reported data in Washington D.C. were referred to as “computers”.

After the Civil War, there was a push for a renewed effort.

Recognizing that military discipline was required, implementation of the newly passed resolution fell to the U.S. Army Signal Service, then commanded by Brigadier General Albert J. Meyer.

Under his direction, the Buffalo Weather Station, located in downtown Buffalo, logged its first weather observation on a sunny November 1, 1870.

Buffalo was among the first stations that made up this fledgling network.

The first log entry read: “opened station this Tuesday morning November 1, 1870. Reports a little mixed up. General Meyer in town” and thus began 150 years of community service to the country and to Buffalo.”



General Meyer rests in Buffalo to this day.