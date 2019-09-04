The Park School Brings Science Outside

SNYDER, N.Y. (WIVB) Students at The Park School Buffalo will be welcomed back tomorrow with the new Knopp-Hailpern Science Center and stream.

It’s not only pleasing to the eye, but this $4.5 million dollar center also helps them learn hands-on.

Inside there are five state-of-the-art classroom spaces at more than 11-thousand square feet. Educators say the goal is to feel like you’re outside in nature. There are many open spaces that have access to the outdoors.

The main focal point of the project is a 260-foot long mechanically fed stream and waterfall built into the landscape. That water tapers off into the pond and helps to keep it clean.

In the future The Park School wants to get other schools involved. You can check it out yourself at the Open House Saturday, October 5th.

