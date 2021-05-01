The search continues for missing Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo State student is still missing, a week after she was last seen on campus.
Saturday, the search for her continued, with family and friends again canvassing Niagara Falls State Park and the surrounding area.
Cameras last captured 19-year-old Saniyya Dennis leaving her dorm room, last Saturday night
Her family believes she may have taken an NFTA bus to Niagara Falls. Saniyya’s phone was last pinged early Sunday morning near Goat Island.
Her father has been actively posting about the search for his daughter on social media.
“I appreciate everybody on social media that’s been reaching out, trying to help. Like I said, if you got any tips, it can be unanimous, Please don’t play with me, please be real, be respectful,” her father said on Instagram.
Saniyya Dennis’ family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps find her.
In a statement issued Saturday night, the chief of Buffalo State’s University Police promised that his department will not rest until Saniyya is found.
“The University Police Department at Buffalo State College extends its deepest appreciation to the Western New York community for continuing to assist in the search of missing Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis, who has been missing since Saturday, April 24.
Our one and only goal in this investigation is to locate Saniyya and reconnect her with her family. Understandably, emotions are high right now, but I want to be clear that our department will not rest until Saniyya is found. Buffalo State remains in close consultation with and is supporting the Dennis family.
University Police is working with police agencies at the local, state, and federal level. Agencies involved in the search for Sanniya include the New York State Police, NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services Clearinghouse, NYS Park Police, City of Buffalo Police, City of Niagara Falls Police, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Erie Crime Analysis Center, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) Police, Niagara Regional Police, Amtrak Police, and the United States Secret Service. I understand the desire for new details about this case is high, but to ensure the integrity of this multi-agency investigation, we are limited in our ability to share further information at this time.
We ask that the public continue to support Sanniya’s family and our efforts to locate her. Anyone with information that may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact Buffalo State’s University Police Department at (716) 878-6333 or police@buffalostate.edu. Information can also be shared through the University Police anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166, or by calling the NYS Missing Person’s Clearinghouse at (800) 346-3543.”SUNY Buffalo State Chief of University Police Peter Carey