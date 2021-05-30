The Sons and Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War observe Memorial Day ceremony at Forest Lawn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in Buffalo are honoring the veterans who served in America’s deadliest war.

The Sons and Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War held their annual Grand Army of the Republic ceremony at Forest Lawn Sunday. Volunteers placed flags at the GAR memorial at the cemetery.

Everyone who took part in Sunday’s ceremony can trace their family history to veterans who served in the Civil War.

William Parker of the Sons & Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War told us, “This is to remember the men and women who died in service for our country, in war and in peace. They didn’t get to come home.

Memorial Day was originally proclaimed in 1868 by the national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic.

New York was the first state to officially recognize the holiday.