The stories of Western New Yorkers trying to apply for unemployment

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Pressure continues to build on New York State officials over delays in the processing of applications for unemployment benefits. The COVID-19 crisis has led a flood of people calling the Department of Labor looking for benefits.

State officials say they’ve paid $2.2 billion in unemployment benefits to 1.1 million New Yorkers since the crisis began. But several others are still waiting.

Mary Jo Metro-Diehl has been out of work since March 26th. She says she’s been approved for unemployment benefits, but has been unable to claim them as of yet.

“(On Tuesday), I waited on the phone for 11 hours and 53 minutes,” Metro-Diehl said, as she showed us her phone log. “I walked around all day in my house with my phone on speaker-phone waiting.”

Metro-Diehl says the call then dropped. When she tried calling back Wednesday morning, she says all of the circuits were busy.

Latricia Rice of Buffalo has been out of work since March 20th. She noticed that her claim was finally processed yesterday, but thinks the benefit is lower than it should be.

“I went onto the unemployment website and emailed,” Rice said. “I haven’t gotten a return email.”

And Govanni Sciotti, who is self-employed and was laid off on March 13th, hasn’t had much luck either.

“I was contacted (on April 13th) by a lady,” Sciotti said. “She told me she couldn’t help me since I was self-employed.”

Since that call, the situation has changed. The state has now released a streamlined application allowing New Yorkers to apply for either traditional unemployment or the new COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is available to self-employed workers. But Sciotti says he can’t get a hold of anyone to help him.

“You either get a busy signal and it hangs up on you or you go through the prompts and it says they’re experiencing high call volumes and call back later,” he says.

There’s no doubt about the high call volume. In just Western New York, for the week ending April 11th, there was a 2,577 percent increase in unemployment claims over the previous year. State officials say they have 3,100 people working on processing those claims, up from 400. Speaking at Roswell Park on Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he understands the frustration for those still waiting.

“The good news is this,” Cuomo noted. “You’re going to get the same benefit anyway. It’s not like it’s costing you money. I know it’s frustrating. But once you qualify, the qualification is retroactive.”

“It’d be nice to see the benefits retroactively. But it doesn’t do any good right now. We still have bills that have to be paid on a monthly basis,” Sciotti responded.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of his work here.