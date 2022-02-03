The women of Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated to offer scholarships to African American high school seniors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Although the organization was founded in 1913, Delta Sigma Theta’s Buffalo Alumnae Chapter- which is based on sisterhood, scholarship, and service, continues to work toward building a better community today.

With a large focus on community outreach, social justice, and youth education, the historically Black sorority is known worldwide; And from now, until March 1st, the local sorority leaders want to help send students off to school on a scholarship.

To find out requirements and qualification details, watch the video above.

If you want more information on the community benefits of BGLOs, click here. To apply for this scholarship and if you’d like to apply for this scholarship, a link to the application can be found here.