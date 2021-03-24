Theater of Youth partners with Second Generation Theatre to present an interactive digital musical

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local theater is bringing the arts into your living room.

The Theater of Youth teamed up with Second Generation Theater for “Once Upon a Time: An Interactive Digital Musical for Children.”

It was created for kids ages five through eight and has been viewed throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Actress Alexandria Watts calls it one of the most interesting shows she’s ever been a part of.

“Look I’ve ever worked on and we did everything digitally via zoom I am and it was a really fun experience we actually perform this at the WBFO kid fest last year I am right before COVID and we had the chance to bring it back interactive via zoom and all of the kids really had a wonderful time in a really fun time,” said Alexandria Watts.

