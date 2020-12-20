Then and now: Former Bulls QB who won 2008 MAC title weighs in on 2020 season

DETROIT (WIVB-TV) – The outcome of the MAC championship game wasn’t what the UB Bulls were hoping for, but the team still wrapped up a record-setting season.

The game, against Ball State University, brought back memories for former Bulls quarterback Drew Willy, who led the team to its only conference title – also against the Ball State Cardinals – in 2008.

Friday would have only been the team’s second chance in program history to win it again, but after losing the lead in the second quarter, the Bulls could not recover.

Willy was of course watching, rooting on his alma mater.

Willy and News 4’s Erica Brecher, who went to high school together, caught up Saturday to talk then and now.

Drew Willy winds up for a pass in the 2008 MAC championship game, which aired on ESPN.

Then, the Bulls were up against heavily-favored Ball State, ranked 12.

“A lot of guys were talking throughout the game, just about that game and kind of how we were overlooked going into that. Kind of interesting how the tables turned in that one, but yeah, it was a memorable night and something we’ll never forget,” Willy said.

But the Bulls were not overlooked this year.

Ranked by the AP for the first time even and having record-setting running back Jaret Paterson, the 2020 season will be a memorable one in UB history, and Will says he’s proud of the team.

From one QB to another, Willy keeps tabs on Kyle Vantrease.

“I thought he threw the ball pretty well throughout the night,” Willy said, noting he felt the one fumble was a fluke. “Wish him a lot of luck heading into his future. If he ever needs anything, he can always call on me. We’ll be watching him and cheering him on, and hopefully he has a great senior season.”

Drew Willy pictured in Randolph High School’s 2004 yearbook

Before UB, Willy excelled as the quarterback of his high school football team in New Jersey, where the connection with Brecher comes into play. Both grew up in Randolph, New Jersey and are graduates of Randolph High School, going to school together in their senior and freshman years, respectively.

Drew Willy pictured in Randolph High School’s 2005 yearbook

“[UB is] six hours away, it gets maybe one or two people per graduating class, and usually they’re going for a very specific reason, and for you, that was football, right?” Brecher asked.

“Yeah absolutely. Allen Mogridge recruited me. The whole recruiting process was quite crazy, but he sold me on being able to play early there. A lot of young guys that came in the same class as me were very talented, and we all kind of took our lumps together as freshmen,” he said.

After Buffalo, Willy signed with several NFL teams before playing in the Canadian Football League until 2018. Today, he lives in Florida and has a successful career in sales.

“Do you think you’re done now, or are you keeping that door open?” Brecher asked.

“A couple of people have asked me that, with the CFL canceled it made things a lot easier obviously,” Willy said with a laugh. “But at the same time…it’s hard to replace football, it always will be. I’ve been fortunate enough to move into my next career and do pretty well, so that’s made it a little bit easier, but at the same time…you leave a little slight door open, but no, that door’s pretty much shut.”

Willy keeps up with the program and is proud of the team’s success over the years. He says he’s spoken with stand-out Patterson a couple of times as well as former Bulls QB Tyree Jackson, who, like Willy was, is also a free agent post-college.