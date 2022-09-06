BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In about three weeks, you can raise a glass and raise awareness for cancer research.

Thin Man Brewery is releasing a new beer “Kolsch Vs. Cancer” to support the efforts of Real Men Wear Pink.

Nate Geary, Cameron Frank, and Yvon Pasquarello joined News 4 at 4 to talk about the new release. See the full segment above.