BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In about three weeks, you can raise a glass and raise awareness for cancer research.
Thin Man Brewery is releasing a new beer “Kolsch Vs. Cancer” to support the efforts of Real Men Wear Pink.
Nate Geary, Cameron Frank, and Yvon Pasquarello joined News 4 at 4 to talk about the new release. See the full segment above.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.
