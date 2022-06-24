BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York is reacting to the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that overturns Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that allowed for a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

“This is completely devastating, I think it makes women and people who can have babies less of a citizen than they were yesterday,” said Michelle Casey, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, “I think the Supreme Court really is acting in a very elitist way and doesn’t really understand the reality of people and their lives.”

Just minutes after the ruling, Planned Parenthood says they were inundated with phone calls.

“Mainly people who are seeking care, I think this being in the news has really pushed people to make sure that they get in for their various types of appointments,” Casey said.

Planned Parenthood says it performs 7,000 abortions in Western New York and Central New York annually. With Friday’s ruling, it’s expected that number will rise.

Planned Parenthood says most of their out-of-state patients come from Pennsylvania, where abortions are legal. But, this could change depending on the Governor’s race in that state.

Abortions became illegal in 13 states and that number is expected to rise to 26 states.

On the other side of the debate is Compass Care, a pro-life healthcare provider.

“I think the Supreme Court did the right thing,” said Jim Harden, Compass Care’s CEO, who believes Roe v. Wade legally was wrong from the very start. Compass Care’s Amherst location which was heavily damaged by fire earlier this month is in the process of being repaired.

The clinic has been operating out of an undisclosed location and says it looks forward to serving anyone who needs assistance in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“Our message to anyone seriously considering abortion is to get a second opinion to get all the information to get all the facts,” Harden said.

With the ruling, Compass Care says it expects more online abortion services to be launched. Meantime, Planned Parenthood has been spending a lot of time reminding people that abortion is still legal in New York state.