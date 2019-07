BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of people are expected to cycle through the streets of the Queen City this weekend for the Ride For Roswell.

The event kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. with the “Celebration of Hope” on UB’s North Campus.

More than $4 million has been raised by nearly 8,000 riders fo this year’s event.

The Ride For Roswell officially starts at 5 a.m. on Saturday.