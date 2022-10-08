ELLICOTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– As the leaves begin to change, the Village of Ellicottville is ready for their fall festival. The streets and slopes are filled with people who traveled in from all over, with every one having their very own reason of what brings them back each year.

“Just seeing all of the people,” said Mary Markhom. “Yes the vendors are wonderful but there’s always a party here.” Her friend, Michelle Harrington, came for the dancing and music throughout the town.

For others, it’s the views.

“The colors in the trees right now are amazing,” said Dash Hegeman, Marketing Director of Holiday Valley. “My favorite part is just taking in the views that Ellicottville has to offer. The leaves are pretty vibrant right now, it’s great being outside and seeing people enjoying it.”

For one couple, this weekend will be one that they will remember for ever.

“This year was obviously a little special for us, getting engaged,” said John Kane, who proposed to his girlfriend, Katlyn Cappetta at Holiday Valley, a place they’ve been coming to with their families for years. “We love it here so much, and the family vibes and how awesome Ellicottville is as a community is amazing.”

The festival welcomes in thousands of travelers every year, and this year, local businesses are excited to welcome back those who haven’t been there in years-especially the ones who made the trip across the border.

“For business, oh my god, it’s just everyone’s been struggling so much and just to get the feeling that we’re back, that we’re back to normal is indescribable,” said Frank Maduri, owner of Monroe St. Brick and Brew. “Having a good fall fest and a good winter, means leaps and bounds for everybody.”

The festival lasts all weekend long, and there are events going on throughout the village. To see the events list and more information regarding the festival, head to Ellicottville’s website here.

For more information regarding Holiday Valley’s activities and chair lift times, head to their website here.