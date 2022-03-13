CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands are without power in the Cheektowaga and Depew area of Erie County.

The outage happened due to “equipment issues” during scheduled maintenance work at an NYSEG substation, a company spokesperson told News 4. Crews are working to get service restored.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport lost power for an hour this afternoon, but it is back online.

The outages are affecting neighborhoods near Union Road and Genesee Street, including homes near Genesee Street and Transit Road, Dick Road and George Urban Boulevard.

Here’s a breakdown of those without power (as of 3:40 p.m.):

Cheektowaga: 7,377

Depew: 1,130

Town of Lancaster: 358

For restoration times, click here.